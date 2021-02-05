Parker Tips Maja To Help Improve Fulham’s Attack

Scott Parker expects Nigeria forward Josh Maja to offer a “finishing touch” to Fulham’s attacking threat.

The new signing is set for a possible debut against West Ham United on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who spent time in the Cottagers’ youth set-up before making his senior breakthrough with Sunderland, joined Fulham on loan from Bordeaux for the remainder of the season on deadline day.

Maja scored 16 times in 41 games for the Black Cats before his move to France, and Parker will be hoping he can provide an instant boost with relegation-threatened Fulham having not won in the Premier League since November.

Read Also: Maja Seeks Fresh Start At Fulham

“He’s settling in fine. His first day’s training (was) today, so he flew over or came into us yesterday,” Parker told a press conference on Thursday.

“(In) his first training session he settled in really well. (It was) a lighter session, but we’re…