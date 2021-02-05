‘We Have To Keep Him Quiet’- Iwobi Warns Everton Must Stop Fernandes In old Trafford Showdown

Alex Iwobi says Everton must stop Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes to have any chance of coming out with a positive result in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford, reports Completesports.com.

The Toffees will look to boost their hopes of securing Champions League ticket by claiming another win on the road after Wednesday's away victory against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Going off the back of some great wins, we're very confident. We got a result at Leicester away," Iwobi told talksport.com.

“If we want to compete for the Europa League or Champions League spots, we have to play against teams like Man United and get a good result.

“The amount of goals and assists he [Fernandes] gets, and the chances he creates – he’s a positive player, I have to give it to him. He always wants to make something happen.

“I’m sure we’ll have something in…