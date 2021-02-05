What Are The 10 Pet Costumes Ideas?

When getting ready for a costume event, don’t forget your pets. Below are some ideas that will help you to dress your pets in some fun costumes.

1. Angel

Yes, we know your pet is an angel for you, who has stayed with you through the thicks and thins of life and provides you with much needed emotional support. After a bad day, nothing can heal your heart much better than a cuddle with your dear pet. Their loyalty, love, everything makes them an angel for you, who is always watching over you. So why not dress them as an angel? Make them wear their favorite jacket and on it stick two wings made of white craft paper. Your pet with its pretty face will look nothing short of an angel. You can even make them butterfly by sticking papers of different colors of their jacket.

2. Avocado

Time to do something fun with our pet! If you love avocado, you can turn your pet into one. Just take cardboard and cut it in the shape of an avocado. Now take some colors and color this cardboard. The…