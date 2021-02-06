ANFSC Unveils Yobo, Emenike As Brand Ambassadors

The foremost supporters club in Nigeria, Authentic Nigeria Football Supporters Club at its Surulere Lagos National secretariat on Thursday 4th of February unveiled Former Super Eagles Captain and current assistant coach of the Super Eagles, Joseph Yobo and AFCON 2013 golden boot winner, Emmanuel Emenike as brand ambassadors in a quiet ceremony.

Yobo who has earned over one hundred appearances for the Super Eagles was impressed by the what he termed “the achievements of ANFSC in such a short time” and he also commended the president of ANFSC, Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi for his diligence and steadfastness as he said he has known “Bonfere” as he loves to call Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi for the best part of two decades.

Also Read: Parker Tips Maja To Help Improve Fulham’s Attack

Former Fenerbahce of Turkey striker Emmanuel Emenike on his part stated that he supports causes that better the football and society at large which is one of the reasons he built a hospital and…