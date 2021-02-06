Bundesliga: Awoniyi’s Goal Drought Continues As 10-Man Union Berlin Lose At Mainz 

Taiwo Awoniyi once again failed to find the back of the net as he and his Union Berlin teammates fell 1-0 at Mainz, in Saturday’s Bundesliga game, Completesports.com reports.

Awoniyi has now failed to scored in six consecutive league games.

The last time he scored was January 2nd when Union Berlin beat Werder Bremen 2-0 away.

Also Read: Onuachu: I’m Good Enough To Play In Any League

After failing to get on the score sheet he was replaced in the 73rd minute in the game which saw Nico Schlotterbeck sent off for Union Berlin.

The only goal of the fixture was scored by Moussa Niakhate who converted a 22nd minute penalty.

Saturday’s defeat means Union Berlin have now lost three of their last four games (one draw).

They are currently in ninth position on 29 points in the 18-team league table.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights…