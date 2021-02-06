Bundesliga : Awoniyi’s Union Berlin Continue European Push With Trip To Mainz; Dennis Set For Rhine-Derby As Gladbach – Cologne Do Battle

The Bundesliga continues into the second month of 2021 as four of the top six teams in the table are in action on what is sure to be an entertaining set of fixtures on Saturday afternoon.

Schalke v Leipzig

Second-placed RB Leipzig travel to face bottom club, FC Schalke 04 who could see returning favorite, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar start for the first time as well as deadline day signing, Skhodran Mustafi.

Freiburg v Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, will be in the Black Forest as they return to the Schwarzwald-Stadion to face SC Freiburg.

Edin Terzic led his side to a dramatic DFB Cup last 16 victory over Bundesliga 2 side, SC Paderborn in mid-week and will be desperate to keep his side in the hunt for a top-four finish on Saturday.

Leverkusen v Stuttgart

Two of the league’s most enjoyable teams to watch so far this campaign meet with Bayer 04 Leverkusen welcoming VfB Stuttgart to the BayArena.

There was a mid-week cup upset for Leverkusen who were knocked out by RotWeiss…