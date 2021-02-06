Cape Town City Unveil Abdul Ajagun

South Africa Premier League club Cape Town City have announced the signing of Nigeria midfielder Abdul Jeleel Ajagun, Completesports.com reports.

The Citizens confirmed the news on their Twitter page on Friday.

“📝 | Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Abdul Ajagun,” reads the tweet.

The 27-year-old was a free agent after leaving Belgian side Kortrijk in October 2020.

He made just three appearances in the Belgian First Division A for Kortrijk this season.

Ajagun has also spent time at top Greek side Panathinaikos, Dutch club Roda JC and in Cyprus with Omonia Nicosia.

The former Flying Eagles captain will wear the number 13 jersey at his new club.

