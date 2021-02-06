Enyimba Floor Plateau United; Extend Lead At The Top

Enyimba extended their lead at the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League following a hard-fought 2-1 win against Plateau United in Aba on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Tosin Omoyele bagged a brace against his former club in the highly entertaining encounter.

Omoyele nodded home Anayo Iwuala’s corner-kick three minutes before the half hour mark.

Iwuala was the provider again as Omoyele netted his second of the game on the hour mark.

The former Osun United striker has now scored goals in the NPFL this season.

Plateau United fought back with substitute Moses Effiong nodding home Issa Ndala’s cross in the 76th minute.

Enyimba defence stood firm in the closing stages of the game as they maintain their unbeaten home run this season.

Fatai Osho’s side now top the table with 21 points from nine games, six adrift of Rivers United who host Nasarawa United in Port Harcourt on…