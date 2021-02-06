Enyimba Tackle Plateau United In Aba; MFM Host Heartland

League leaders Enyimba will look to maintain their unbeaten home run in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season when they host former champions Plateau United In a matchday nine encounter in Aba on Saturday (today), reports Completesports.com.

Fatai Osho’s side head into the game in boisterous mood following Wednesday’s 2-1 away win against Nasarawa United in Lafia.

Enyimba have won all four games this season and look good to extend impressive home record.

Seven games will be decided on Sunday with MFM versus Heartland clash billed for the Agege Stadium the pick of the pack.

The game will see former MFM gaffer Fidelis Ilechukwu face his former employer.

Fifth placed Rangers will host struggling Warri Wolves at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu, while Lobi Stars will be up against Wikki Tourists in Makurdi.



