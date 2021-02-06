Ighalo Targets Winning Start With Al Shabab

Odion Ighalo will look to start his time with Saudi club Al Shabab on a winning note when he step on the pitch for his debut on Saturday (today) against Al Raed, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo completed a €2.5m transfer to the Riyadh club on Thursday after severing ties with Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

The former Watford striker penned a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Shabab.

The former Nigeria international had his first full training session with his new teammates on Friday and is set to feature against Al Raed.

The White Lion will be desperate to reclaim top spot after Al Ahli moved to the summit following a 4-2 win against Al Wahda on Friday.

Carlo Hernandez’s side are looking to win their first league title since 2012.

They have claimed the title six times in the past.

By Adeboye Amosu

