Maja Debuts, Aina Benched In Fulham’s Home Draw vs West Ham

Josh Maja made his debut for Fulham as they were held to a goalless draw by 10-man West Ham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Maja joined Fulham on loan from Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux till the end of the on-going campaign.

Super Eagles right-back Ola Aina did not feature as he was an unused substitute while Ademola Lookman and Tosin Adarabioyo were in action.

Tomas Soucek was sent off in seven minutes of added time after consultation with VAR following an off the ball incident.

Fulham are now winless in their last eight games with their last win coming in 30th November when they beat Leicester 2-1.

They are in 18th position on 15 points in the Premier League table.

