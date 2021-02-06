Maja Seeks Fresh Start At Fulham

Josh Maja is delighted to make a return to Fulham after joining the Whites on loan from Ligue 1 club Girondis Bordeaux on deadline day, reports Completesports.com.

The forward spent three years with the Cottagers as a youngster before moving to Manchester City.

The 22-year-old took part in his first training session with Fulham on Thursday and is in line to make his debut against West Ham United on Saturday.

“I’m feeling good, I am feeling excited. Obviously proud to be back at the club I was when I was young,”Maja told the club website.

‘ I’m ready for the opportunity , can’t wait to get going.”

The former Sunderland striker also discussed his time at the Fulham Academy.

“It was really good, really enjoyable. I spent some good years here, with a lot of good players that I played with.

“A lot of good coaching as well. I’ve got very happy memories of my time here”.

