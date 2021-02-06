Onuachu: I’m Good Enough To Play In Any League

KRC Genk forward Paul Onuachu has declared he has the quality to shine in any of the top leagues in Europe , reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international has scored 22 goals and provided two assists in 24 league appearances for Genk this season.

He was linked with a move to Ligue 1 outfit Olympic Lyon last month and there are speculations he could switch club in the summer.

Onuachu stated that he is not just a big striker, but one who has the talent to thrive in any of the major leagues in Europe.

“With my playing style I can play anywhere,” Onuachu told La Deniere Heure.

“I am not a footballer because of my size but because of my talent.

“I want to score as many goals as possible every match. I am calm inside the pitch, which is also a plus, I don’t get rushed.

“The fact that clubs are showing interest now is due to the fact that I score a lot and show my worth. We’ll see when I’m ready to take on a new challenge that is offered me.”

The…