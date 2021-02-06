Portuguese Segunda: Marcus Helps Feirense Win Again

Abraham Marcus was in action as Feirense beat Vilafranquense 1-0, in the Portuguese second division on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

It is now three wins (one draw) in Feirense’s last four games in the Portuguese second-tier.

Vilafranquense opened scoring through Vito Bruno on the stroke of half-time.

Feirense equalised thanks to Mica five minutes into the second half before Fabricio Simoes net the winner on 66 minutes.

The win took Feirense to second position on 37 points in the 18-team league table.

Marcus has scored seven goals in 11 league appearances for Feirense so far this season.

By James Agberebi

