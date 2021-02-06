Saudi League: Ighalo Makes Winning Debut With Al Shabab

Odion Ighalo started his time with Al Shabab on a positive note as the White Lion thrashed Al Raed 4-1 in their Saudi Professional Football League tie on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo, who started the game on the bench took the place of Abdullah Alhamddan in the 84th minute.

The 31-year-old only linked up with Riyadh club on Thursday and had his first training with them on Friday.

Ever Banega, Cristian Guanca (brace) and Fabio Martins were on target for Al Shabab in the game.

Carlo Hernandez’s side reclaimed top spot from Al Ahli following the win.

The former champions top the standings with 35 points from 17 games.

They travel to Al Nassr for their next leauge game.

