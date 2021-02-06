Turf Season 2021 Football Trials Begins

2021 Football Trials begin in Lagos as Turf Season searches for Nigeria’s best youth football talent with the ultimate prize of a football contract in Europe at stake.

Turf Season is searching for the best youth football talent in Nigeria to take to Europe. If you have skills or know someone who plays great football and deserves to win the grand prize of a football career opportunity in Europe, please visit www.turfseason.com to join the scouting program.

Turf Season is a grassroots football development project changing the lives of local talent with education and career opportunities. Our Super League is gaining worldwide attention for local grassroots players (https://youtube.com/turfseason ). Our 2021 Football Trials is an opportunity for young football players between the ages 15 to 24 to: