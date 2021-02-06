Turkey: Onyekuru, Etebo Gear Up For Istanbul Derby

Super Eagles duo, Henry Onyekuru and Oghenekaro Etebo face a tough task on Saturday (today) as Galatasaray square up against fierce rivals Fenerbahce in the Istanbul derby, reports Completesports.com.

Fenerbahce, who sit at the top of the table lead their local rivals by three points in the title race

Both teams will be desperate to secure maximum points in the game to boost their

chances of winning the title.

Galatasaray manager Fathi Terim will rely heavily on Onyekuru to deliver the goods for his side in the game.

The winger has scored three goals in two league appearances since his return on a third loan spell.

His international teammate, Etebo will however battle Arda Turan and Emre Kilinc for a place in a three-man midfield.

He started the team’s last game – a 3-0 home win over Istanbul Basaksehir – but was replaced in the second half.

The midfielder, who is on loan from English Championship side Stoke City, has…