Watkins On Target As Aston Villa Ease Past Arsenal

Arsenal suffered a second league defeat in five days after losing 1-0 to Aston Villa at the Villa Park on Saturday afternoon.

Ollie Watkins scored the decisive goal in the second minute of the game.

Watkins made the most of some lax defending between Cedric Soares and Gabriel, which allowed Bertrand Traore to steal in before teeing up his team-mate for a close-range finish with only 74 seconds on the clock.

Watkins , John McGinn and Jack Grealish all came close doubling Villa’s advantage after the break but were denied by Arsenal goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard’s introduction in the second half did spark Arsenal into life, but the Gunners were unable to find a way back into the game.

