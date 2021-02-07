Abiama Scores, Bags Assist As Greuther Fuerth Win

Nigerian striker Dickson Abiama scored and provided an assist for Bundesliga promotion chasers Greuther Fuerth who trounced Wuerzburger 4-1 in the German second division fixture on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

The 22-year-old scored in the 28th minute to make it 1-1 then set up the second goal on 50 minutes.

Abiama has now scored three goals in 16 league appearance so far this season. He scored two goals in the DFB-Pokal.

It was a return to scoring form for Abiama whose last goal was in 19 December 2020.

Sunday’s win took Greuther Fuerth to third on 38 points, just three points behind league leaders Hamburger.

Abiama made his debut for Greuther Fuerth in the first round of this season’s DFB-Pokal on 12 September 2020, netting two goals in a 6-1 win.

On 20 September he made his Bundesliga 2 debut coming on in the 89th minute.

By James Agberebi

