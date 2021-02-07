Alisson Errors Prove Costly As City Trounce Liverpool To Claim Win  

Two errors from Alisson Becker contributed to Liverpool losing 4-1 to Manchester City at Anfield and further lose ground to the league leaders.

It was City’s first win at Anfield since 2003 to open up a five-point lead at the top of the table.

The usually flawless goalkeeper had a nightmare three minutes in the second half that put the game out of Liverpool’s reach.

Alisson is the first Liverpool goalkeeper to make two errors leading to a goal in a game since Loris Karius in the Champions League final.

Also Read: Balogun Close To Triggering Rangers Extension Clause

The win took City’s tally to 50 points and are five points ahead of Manchester United with a game in hand.

City had the chance to broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when Raheem Sterling was felled in the box by the trailing leg of Fabinho.

Ilkay Gundogan stepped up to the spot, but fired his effort high over the bar.

Gundogan made up for his penalty miss by prodding in from close range in the 49th…