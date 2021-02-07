Balogun Close To Triggering Rangers Extension Clause

Leon Balogun is on the verge of triggering a clause in his contract that will see him at remain at Rangers next season, manager Steven Gerrard has revealed.

The centre-back linked up with the Gers last summer after ending his stay with Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Nigeria international has been one of the key performers for Rangers this season.

Gerrard currently has six centre–backs in his squad but is not willing to allow Balogun leave at the end of the season.



Read Also: Onuachu: I’m Good Enough To Play In Any League

“We have six centre backs at the moment but that won’t be the case in the summer,” Gerrard told the National.

“Leon has something in his contract that might trigger on its own in the coming weeks.

“But we don’t have to wait for that because we are really happy with the player and I want him around for next season anyway.”

Balogun has featured in 21 games across all competitions for Rangers this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

Complete Sports