Breaking: Okagbare Set For First 200m Indoor Race In 10 Years

Nigeria’s 200m outdoor record holder at 22.04 seconds,Blessing Okagbare will be hoping for a historic return to the half lap indoor track at the Randal Tyson Indoor Centre in Fayetteville,Arkansas,USA where the third leg of the American Track League will hold today.

Okagbare has raced over the distance only four times,all in 2010 with her 23.52 seconds run in February of that year her best best performance ever.

That best performance however ranks her only the ninth best in the Nigerian all-time list and Okagbare will want to rewrite the history books by becoming not only Nigeria’s fastest woman ever over the distance indoors but by also becoming the first and only Nigerian to break 23 seconds in the event.

Quartermiler Regina George’s 23.00 seconds run in Fayetteville in 2013 remains the closest a Nigerian has come to running inside 23 seconds in the event and Okagbare will be bouyed by her performance in the 60m event last month at the same venue where she raced into…