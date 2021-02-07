Fernandes Slams Man United Defence After Frustrating Draw vs Everton

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was left hugely frustrated and called out the Red Devils defence after they conceded a last-minute equaliser to draw 3-3 with Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United went in a half-time 2-0 up thanks to goals from Edinson Cavani and Fernandes, but were pegged back to 2-2 just minutes after the restart.

Scott McTominay headed in Luke Shaw’s setpiece to put them back ahead on 70 minutes, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck deep into injury time to earn a point for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The result means United have won just one of their last four Premier League games, and leaves them two points behind leaders Manchester City having played two matches more.

And speaking to Premier League Productions at full-time, Fernandes, who appeared to take aim at his team’s defence for the part they played in the draw.

“I think we gave away the result, we gave away the game twice,” he said.

“Because after being 2-0 up at…