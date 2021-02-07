Heartland, Kwara United Win Away; Rangers Stop Wolves

Heartland head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu enjoyed a happy return to the Agege Stadium as the Naze Millionaires beat his former club MFM 2-1 in a Nigeria Professional Football League matchday nine tie on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Emmanuel Adachi fired Heartland in front from the spot in the eighth minute.

Muyiwa Lawal levelled scores for the hosts three minutes after the break, while Jimoh Gbadamosi scored the winner for Heartland in the 53rd minute.

Kwara United also recorded a 2-1 away win against Sunshine Stars in Akure.

Sunshine Stars’ Player of the Month for January Sadeeq Yusuf put the Owena Waves ahead in the 50th minute.

The visitors however rallied back through goals from Issa Gata and Steven Jude.



In Uyo, Akwa United recorded the biggest win of the day edging out Katsina United 3-0.

Ndifreke Effiong scored a brace , with Charles Atshimene also on target for the Promise Keepers.

Christian…