Iwobi Rated Average In Man United vs Everton Six-Goal Thriller

Alex Iwobi was rated average for his performance in Everton’s 3-3 draw against Premier League title hopefuls Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The ratings which was compiled by football facts and statistics website squawka.com, was for every Everton player who featured against United.

After being named amongst the substitutes Iwobi was later introduced with 15 minutes remaining in the pulsating encounter.

And after the game Iwobi got five out of 10 with Squawka stating that the former Arsenal forward brought a decent energy into the game.

Everton had to comeback twice in the encounter to deny United the chance to be level on points (47) with rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils went 2-0 up thanks to goals from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes.

Early in the second half they saw their two-goal lead wiped out following goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez.

