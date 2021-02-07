Iwobi Subbed On As Man United Equal Unwanted Record

Alex Iwobi was brought on with 15 minutes left as a Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal in stoppage earned Everton a 3-3 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Toffees had to comeback twice in the game to secure the draw, first cancelling a 2-0 deficit before leveling up late in the game to snatch a draw.

It was just the second time in Premier League history United led a home game by 2+ goals at half-time and failed to win, following a 2-2 draw against West Brom in October 2010.

United opened scoring on 24 minutes after Edinson Cavani headed in Marcus Rashford’s inviting cross.

On the stroke of half-time Bruno Fernandes made it 2-0 with a wonder strike from the edge of the box which sailed into the corner.

In the 49th minute Everton pulled a goal back through Abdoulaye Doucoure who reacted quickest to a loose ball.

Just three minutes later James Rodriguez made it 2-2 after…