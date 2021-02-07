Kane, Son On Target As Spurs Return To Winning Ways

Tottenham Hotspur ended a run of three Premier League defeats with a 2-0 win against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Heung-Min Son and the returning Harry Kane scored both goals for the home team.

Kane swept home nine minutes after the break to see Jose Mourinho’s side ahead.

Son added the second in the 58th minute after a speedy Spurs counter-attack, ending their losing streak and sending them back up into seventh in the Premier League table.

West Brom remain in 19th position, 11 points from safety.

