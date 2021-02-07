Kayode Opens Turkish League Goals Account In Sivasspor Away Win

Olanrewaju Kayode scored his first goal in the Turkish Super Lig for Sivasspor this season in their 4-1 win at Ancaragucu on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Kayode scored in the 48th minute to put Sivasspor 2-0 after Ivory Coast forward Max-Alain Gradel had opened scoring for the away side.

It was Kayode’s first goal since 17th December when he scored the only goal in the Turkish Cup against Giresunspor.

Also, it is his sixth goal in all competitions for Sivasspor in the current campaign.

Sivasspor are now in 11th position on 28 points in the Turkish top flight.

By James Agberebi

