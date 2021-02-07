Man United Defender Tuanzebe Suffers Racist Abuse Again

Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe was once again subjected to more racist abuse on social media after Everton’s 3-3 draw with United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The 23-year-old did not start the game against the Toffees but came on as a late substitute and conceded the free kick from which Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored deep into stoppage time.

The former England Under-21 defender was also targeted after United’s shock 2-1 home defeat by Sheffield United last month.

Tuanzebe’s team mates Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Chelsea’s Reece James, West Bromwich Albion’s Romaine Sawyers and Southampton’s Alex Jankewitz have also been victims of online racist abuse in recent weeks.

Also Read: Mutiu Adepoju Gives Verdict As Liverpool Battle Man City At Anfield

Several Premier League sides have said that social media companies should take more action against those on their services who send abusive mesages, however Chelsea player Antonio Rudiger is expecting little…