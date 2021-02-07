Mutiu Adepoju Gives Verdict As Liverpool Battle Man City At Anfield

Former Nigerian midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju believes this evening’s Premier League clash between reigning champions, Liverpool and Manchester City will be won by the team with the clinical finish in from of the goal.

Popularly known as the Headmaster during his playing days, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner, in a chat with Completesports correspondent, stated that the encounter will expose the defensive flaws of both teams.

Adepoju said that Liverpool and Man City are two teams capable of winning the Premier League title at the end of the season.

“Today’s Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Manchester City will definitely decide which team will claim the title at the end of the season.

“I really don’t see both teams playing a defensive game because they are not known to do so in most of the games I have watched so far.

“It will be difficult to say Liverpool or Man City will claim victory regardless of the Reds poor form at Anfield in the…