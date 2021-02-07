NNL Club Vandrezzer FC Appoint Madaki As Assistant Coach

Vandrezzer FC is pleased to announce that Madaki Mustapha Alfred has joined our backroom staff as an assistant coach.

The 46-year-old will work closely with head coach Rafael Everton and the VFC international scouting network, after penning a one year contract with us on Friday, February 5 , 2021.

Identifying and developing talent is a core part of the VFC philosophy, and Madaki has a brilliant track record of doing this over the years.



Read Also: NPFL: Enyimba Tackle Plateau United In Aba; MFM Host Heartland

The Edo indigene has 20 years of coaching experience, having started his managerial journey with Perfect Touch Football Club, Lagos in 2001. He has won different grassroots competitions as a manager. In 2019, he won the Nationwide League, Division 1 with Joy Cometh FC – which earned the club promotion to the Nigeria National League (NNL).

The former Remo Stars assistant coach also has a good knowledge of youth and grassroots football – having managed Destiny Boys FC…