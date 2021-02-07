Sadiq Voted Spanish Second Division Player Of The Month For January

Almeria’s Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq has been voted Spanish second division (Laliga Smartbank) player of the month for January, Completesports.com reports.

Almeria confirmed this on their verified Twitter handle.

Sadiq has been outstanding for the Spanish second-tier club since joining them from Serbian outfit Partizan in October 2020.

Last month the former Roma striker was in red-hot form in front of goal netting five goals.

Also, he netted a hat-trick among the five goals he scored and provided one assist.

Commenting on the award, Almeria wrote on their handle:”Umar Sadiq, chosen by Laliga as the best player of January in the LaligaSmartbank.

“Five goals with a hat-trick plus one assist. Congratulations!”

By James Agberebi

