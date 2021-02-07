‘Victor Is Doing Everything To Recover’- Gattuso Backs Osimhen To Hit Top Form For Napoli

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso says Victor Osimhen is working hard to hit top form again following his return from a shoulder injury, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen dislocated his shoulder while on international duty with Nigeria in November last year.

The former Lille striker returned to action for the Partenopei last month but has struggled to make much impact for the club.

Gattuso is however confident the young striker will be at his best soon.

“Victor is doing everything to recover.He didn’t play for three months, it’s normal for him not to be at its best,” Gattuso told Sosfanta.com after Saturday’s 2-1defeat to Genoa.

“We saw a bit of light in the Coppa Italia, today we gave him more time.

“We know the characteristics he has, he and Petagna are different players. But even with Petagna we have developed well today.

“Osimhen gives us more depth and more solutions ”.

The 22-year-old has scored twice in eight league appearances for the Blues this…