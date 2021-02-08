Brazilian Winger Ivo Junior Joins NNL Club Vandrezzer FC

Vandrezzer FC have completed the signing of Brazilian winger, Ivo Jorge Santos da Costa, popularly known as Ivo Júnior.

The 27-year-old penned a one-year contract to keep him with the Lions of Naija until the end of the 2020/2021 Nigeria National League (NNL) campaign, having passed his medicals.

Ivo is the second Brazilian signed on by VFC after midfielder Alberico da Silva.



The former Flamengo player is primarily a right-winger with a wide array of skills.

The Rio de Janeiro of Brazil native brings with him a bevy of experience, having represented Rio-based sides Flamengo, Fluminense, Bangu, Macae, and Barra da Tijuca, before playing for Croatian club Koprivnica and Shkupi FC in North Macedonia.

He also had a brief stint with NPFL club Heartland during the 2017/18 campaign.

“I have always wanted to join this club since Coach Everton took off from Brazil again. The organization is of international standard…