Eletu Ex-Flying Eagles Star Joins Lithuanian Club FK Nevezis

Young Nigerian midfielder, Eletu Peter Etim has officially completed a transfer to FK Nevezis, an association football club from the city of Kėdainiai in Lithuania for a fee of €150,000 plus other add-ons and share of his future sell-on fee.

Eletu put pen to paper on a three-year contract which will see him stay with FK Nevezis which play in the Premier Football League of Lithuania until the year 2024.

The 21-year-old who has previously played for the Under-20 team of Nigeria, Flying Eagles joins Nevezis from Prince Kazeem Eletu Football Academy based in Osapa – Lekki, Lagos State.

A statement from the player’s representative revealed: “We are happy to announce that Allele Celestine (CEO of Efraj Global Services Ltd) have successfully concluded the signing of the ex-Nigerian U-20 World Cup team youth international versatile midfielder, Eletu Peter Etim, to FK NEVEZIS in the Premier Football…