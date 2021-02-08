Eze Voted Crystal Palace January Player Of The Month

Crystal Palace Nigerian star Eberechi Eze has been voted Crystal Palace’s W88 Player of the Month for January, Completesports.com reports.

This was announced on Palace’s official website on Monday.

Eze was selected as the club’s fans following his impressive performance for the London club last month.

He beat off competition from Vicente Guaita and Jairo Riedewald to emerge the winner with 36 per cent of the votes.

Guaita finished second with 19 per cent while Riedewald polled 8.5 per cent to place third.

Eze kick-started January with his Premier League Goal of the Month-nominated strike against Sheffield United and rounded it up with his fizzing effort against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Playing every minute of every game bar the Blades meeting, Eze helped lead the Eagles to seven points from their five league clashes.

After netting his eye-catching solo goal against Sheffield United, Eze said: “I thought I may as well take the chance and see if I can beat someone….