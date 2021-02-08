Fury Would Beat Up Joshua

Mark Breland, the former trainer of Deontay Wilder who was sacked by the American heavyweight boxer, says Tyson Fury would beat up fellow Brit Anthony Joshua.

Breland, 57, a former Olympic gold medallist and world champion, posited that Fury possesses all the qualities to put down Joshua.

“To be honest, I could beat Anthony Joshua. I could beat Anthony Joshua,” he said.

“Here’s a guy who doesn’t have a jab at all. When he fought Ruiz in the second fight, people talked about the jab, that wasn’t a jab, he was just doing this [feints tapping].

“To fight a guy like him, I would out-jab him. I don’t think he’d be able to touch me. I’d put him to sleep, the jab can bang that chin and put you down.

“Fury would beat him up. He has good mind games.

“He plays with these guys, he’s playing with their heads and guys get mad or frustrated, so frustrated it can throw them off their game.

“I’m a fighter, I watch boxing, I watch fighters – from my eyes and…