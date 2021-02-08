Ghanaian Club Inter Allies Announce Signing of Nigerian Youngster Kingsley Kuku

Ghanaian Club Inter Allies have announced the signing of Nigerian forward Kingsley Fidelis Kuku on a short-term deal, reports Completesports.com.

The youngster who has been training with the team for some time now, put to pen to paper on an initial six-month loan deal until the end of the 2020/2021 season.

“We are pleased to announce that we have completed the signing of Nigerian attacker Kingsley Fidelis Kuku on a loan deal,” reads a statement on the club website.



“He joins from Nigeria National League side FC One Rockets and will be available for selection when the second window opens next week.

“Kuku’s inclusion is expected to add goals, speed, energy, power and a great mentality to the team.”

Allies are currently lying bottom of the league…