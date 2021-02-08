I Know Nothing About England’s FA Cup Competition

Ahead of Tuesday’s FA Cup clash with West Ham at Old Trafford, Manchester United striker, Edinson Cavani has confessed that he has no knowledge of one of the oldest competitions in England.

Cavani, whose experience and professionalism is helping the dressing room culture and standard of training at Manchester United, stated that football is one hundred percent about competing

There is no doubt that the Uruguayan international will be in the starting line up of Red Devils manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

However, Cavani stated that every piece of silverware will be important for the team.

“I haven’t had the chance to read or study about this trophy [the FA Cup] with any great depth, but I believe that every cup or piece of silverware is always very important.

“I’ve always felt that way and that has always been my philosophy in life.

“For me, football is all about never-ending, continuous competition. Every game, whatever the stature of the trophy at stake, has a different…