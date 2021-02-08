I’m Not Behind Lampard’s Sacking

For the umpteenth time, Chelsea defender, Toni Rudger has reiterated that he didn’t play any role in the sacking of Frank Lampard as the Blues manager.

There were suggestions that the German international urged the board to consider hiring a new manager as results under Lampard deteriorated.

Recall that Thomas Tuchel was hired by Chelsea on an 18-month contract as a replacement for fired Lampard.

Reacting to the whole development, Rudiger insisted that he did nothing to undermine the Englishman during his 18 months in charge.

“I’ve been at the club for four seasons and have had four different coaches. It was never said that players were involved in the resignations of coaches. My conscience is clear,” Rudiger is quoted by the Guardian.

“I know who I am, and I know that I did not do all the nonsense that they write about. I am open to every new coach, as I am to Mr. Lampard.

“I cannot control people’s emotions, but people must remain human. There was a lot of racism in my…