Like Simeone, Arteta Possesses Strong Winning Mentality

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has described Mikel Arteta as a manager that has the same winning mentality as his former Atletico Madrid boss, Diego Simeone.

The Ghanaian international stated this during an interview with Stadium Astro.

“I think both of them have the same mentality, which is winning,” he told Stadium Astro.

“Both of them want to be in control, you always have the chance to create in behind and the difference is we don’t give chances, we press high.

“We always do a high press, from the first minute to the last minute, and in Atletico sometimes you have to wait for the opposition to move around you and you hit them on the counter.”

Partey has been plagued by injuries since his move to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid last year, and a problem flared up again on Saturday.

With Arsenal chasing the game at 1-0 down, Partey pulled up in pain with 15 minutes remaining in the contest.

