Manchester United To Promote Shola Shoretire To Senior Squad

Shola Shoretire could reportedly be promoted to the Manchester United first-team squad in the coming weeks.

Shoretire, 17, has made an impression in Premier League 2 this season, contributing five goals and three assists from 13 appearances.

According to The Athletic, the winger’s form has not gone unnoticed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is now considering taking a closer look at the prospect.

The report claims that Shoretire could soon be invited to train with the senior squad, giving him a chance to earn a spot on the substitutes’ bench before the end of the campaign.

United recently handed the teenager his first professional contract, ensuring that the talent does not get snapped up by rival clubs.

