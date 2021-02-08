Nigeria EPL Balance Of Trade

The business of football is good players and big audience. Nigeria is blessed with 200 million people. We have the both the players and the audience. What’s really killing our football is unhealthy foreign competition and unfavourable balance of trade.

It’s really embarrassing that in 2021, the EPL is the most watched league in Nigeria. And very worrisome that 99% of Nigerian Footballers (I haven’t met the 1% yet) want to play in the EPL. And it’s sad that our industry is focused on exporting players rather than exporting football content.

Our football system needs to change as we are losing more money than gaining from the current way of doing things. Most especially, we are endangering the future. Here’s a balance of trade analysis on how the EPL is really crippling our football economy.