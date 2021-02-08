Nwakaeme On Target As Trabzonspor Beat Yeni Malatyaspor

Anthony Nwakaeme was on target as Trabzonspor defeated Yeni Malatyaspor 2-0 away in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday.

Nwakaeme scored in the 95th minute to double his side’s lead and seal the win.

It was his sixth goal in 19 appearances in the Turkish top flight this season.

The last time Nwakaeme scored was on 19 January in a 3-1 home win against Konyaspor.

Monday’s win means Trabzonspor have now won their last six games and they move up to fourth position in 42 points in the league table, six points from leaders Galatasaray.

By James Agberebi

