Oforboh Reveals Champions League Dream

Rangers new boy Nnamdi Ofoborh says he can’t wait to play in the UEFA Champions League next season, reports Completesports.com.

Oforboh penned a pre-contract deal with the Gers last week and is excited with the prospect of linking up of the Scottish Premiership side in the summer.

Rangers are on the verge of clinching their first league title in a decade which means Ofoborh and his new team-mates will have crucial Champions League qualifiers to look forward to in July.

And having dreamt about playing in the tournament since he was a kid, the 21-year-old is desperate to sample it at Gers.

Ofoborh who has signed a four-year deal to follow Cherries team-mate Jack Simpson to Ibrox, told MailSport: “It has always been a dream for me to play in the Champions League.

“I’m a person who has confident in my ability and I’ve been through a lot already in my career.

“But I always told my friends that one day I’ll play in that tournament. If I get that chance at Rangers,…