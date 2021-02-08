Oshoala Voted Best African Woman Player Of The Decade

Super Falcons and Barcelona Ladies striker Asisat Oshoala has been voted Best African Woman Player of the Decade (2011 -2020), Completesports.com reports.

Oshoala, 26, was announced Africa’s best player of the last 10 years by International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

IFFHS is an organization that chronicles the history and records of association football.

It was founded on 27 March 1984 in Leipzig by Alfredo Pöge with the blessings of general secretary of the FIFA at the time, Helmut Käser.

In the last 10 years Oshoala has been the most outstanding African women’s player following her exploits at both club and country.

She helped the Super Falcons win three consecutive Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

At the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Canada she was voted Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

She was won the Nigerian Women’s League in 2014 with Rivers Angels, English women’s FA Cup with Arsenal in…