Rohr Delighted By Exploits Of Super Eagles Players In Europe

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has expressed delight in the array of Nigerian strikers doing well in their respective clubs in Europe.

The German tactician arrived in Abuja at the weekend ahead of the submission of his squad for the crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin on March 22 and Lesotho on March 30.

Recall that the Three-time AFCON champions are top of Group L with 8 points followed by the Squirrels of Benin (7 points), Sierra Leone sit third with three points, and Lesotho lie bottom of the table with two points.

Speaking with Nationsports, Rohr stated that he’s still scouting on all fronts in a bid to list a formidable squad.

“Terem Moffi (Lorient) is doing well like Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin), Paul Onuachu (Genk), Umar Sadiq(UD Almeria), Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray) again…and others,” explained Rohr who breezed into Abuja at the weekend.“We are looking in all directions! Cheers from Abuja

He also reiterated that he won’t…