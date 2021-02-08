‘Wilf Will Be Back For Wednesday’- Rodgers Declares Ndidi Fit For FA Cup Clash Vs Brighton

Wilfred Ndidi will make his comeback in Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Brighton after overcoming his minor hamstring tear.

The midfielder has missed Leicester City’s last three games, including Sunday’s goalless stalemate with Wolves, after suffering a hamstring injury in last month’s draw at Everton.

Ndidi was considered for selection at Molineux, but despite his importance to the team, it was deemed he should wait until midweek.



“Wilf will be back for Wednesday,” manager Brendan Rodgers said in his post-match press conference.

“We were thinking about this game but we just felt we didn’t want to risk him. He’s had a couple of really good days of training and he should be fit and ready for Wednesday.”

