Chelsea Want Alaba To Lower His Wage Demands

David Alaba will reportedly have to lower his wage demands if he wants to move to Premier League club Chelsea.

Alaba, 28, is set to leave Bayern as a free agent in the summer after failing to agree a new contract, and the Blues are thought to be one of the favourites for his signature.

However, The Telegraph reports that Alaba’s mammoth wage demands could scupper a deal, as the 28 Austria international would expect a salary of just under £400k per week in the English capital.

With the club understood to be hopeful of keeping Thiago Silva on the books for another season, the report claims that Alaba must request a lower salary if he is to complete a move to Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also said to be in the running for Alaba’s signature, but the Bayern man may struggle to find a club willing to meet his £400k-a-week demands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

