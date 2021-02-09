Drogba’s Son Joins Serie D Club Folgore Caratese

Serie D side Folgore Caratese have announced the signing of Didier Drogba’s son Isaac.

Isaac , who was born in Paris in December 2000, played in the youth sector of Chelsea before moving to Guingamp.

The Serie D side have announced his signing through their official website.

“Folgore Catanese announce to have signed Isaac Drogba, son of Didier, on a permanent deal,” the statement reads.

His father Didier spent eight seasons at Chelsea scoring 164 goals in 381 appearances.

The former Ivory Coast striker won 14 trophies in South London including a Champions League in the 2011-12 campaign.

Drogba Snr played in France, England and Turkey, along with China and the USA – but never in Italy.

